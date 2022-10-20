5 charged in Gilpin Court shooting that killed 15-year-old

Richmond police on Thursday said criminal charges have been filed against five people involved in the Sept. 12 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Gilpin Court neighborhood.

Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey was walking to the store from her grandmother’s home when she was hit by a stray bullet. Police were called to the 900 block of North First Street at about 7:27 p.m. for a shots fired report. The teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, 25, of Richmond, and Savonne Henderson, 23, of Henrico, have been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle

Richmond residents Tyree Coley, 20; Mitchell Hudson Jr., 20; and Rashard Jackson, 21, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

Community members on Sept. 18 marched from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Courts Building on Ninth Street, where a rally honoring the girl was held. She was a ninth-grader at Armstrong High School.

“This was a senseless act of violence which resulted in the heartbreaking death of a young lady,” said Chief Gerald M. Smith, in a statement. “We all have a role to play when it comes to stopping gun violence. We must act now to prevent more tragedies from ruining more lives and families.”