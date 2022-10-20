5 charged in Gilpin Court shooting that killed 15-year-old

THE TIMES-DISPATCH
Families affected by violence joined with community leaders and supporters to march from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building on September 18, 2022.
Richmond police on Thursday said criminal charges have been filed against five people involved in the Sept. 12 fatal shooting of a
15-year-old girl in the Gilpin Court neighborhood. Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey was walking to the store from her grandmother’s home when she was hit by a stray bullet. Police were called to the 900 block of North First Street at about 7:27 p.m. for a shots fired report. The teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.
Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, 25, of Richmond, and Savonne Henderson, 23, of Henrico, have been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle
Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey.
Richmond residents Tyree Coley, 20; Mitchell Hudson Jr., 20; and Rashard Jackson, 21, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Additional charges are pending, police said.
Community members on Sept. 18 marched from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Courts Building on Ninth Street, where a rally honoring the girl was held.
She was a ninth-grader at Armstrong High School.
“This was a senseless act of violence which resulted in the heartbreaking death of a young lady,” said Chief Gerald M. Smith, in a statement. “We all have a role to play when it comes to stopping gun violence. We must act now to prevent more tragedies from ruining more lives and families.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at(804)-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
A memorial for 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, stands across the street from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church, not far from where Tynashia was killed, on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The family of Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, 15, who was killed on Sept. 12, joined community members, victims’ families and local politicians in a march from Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Courts Building on Sunday.
Karen Cheatham, grandmother of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, marches from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Steven Nesmith chanted “Stop the killing. Save our children” with others supporting the family of Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, who was killed in the Gilpin Court area while walking to the store on Sept. 12.
Community members, families of other victims, and local politicians joined the family of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, as they marched from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
A woman marched along Leigh Street with other community members, victims’ families and local politicians on Sunday as they honored Humphrey, who was in ninth grade at Armstrong High School.
Community members, families of other victims, and local politicians joined the family of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, as they marched from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. Here, drivers show their support as the group blocks Leigh Street during their march. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond City Council member Ann-Frances Lambert (left) speaks during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022 for15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyrone Humphrey, the father of the 15-year-old girl, was comforted by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith in front of the John Marshall Courts Building on Sunday.
Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, is comforted by Richmond police chief Gerald Smith and Keonia Dickerson, Tynashia's step-mother, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, is comforted by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. Present were also Tynashia's grandmother Karen Cheatham (left) holding her sister Tyanna Humphrey, 1, and her step-mother, Keonia Dickerson (right). EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Karen Cheatham, grandmother of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, takes part in a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. She is seen holding Tynashia's sister, Tyanna Humphrey, 1, and nearby are Tyrone Humphrey, Tynashia's father, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, and Tynashia's step-mother, Keonia Dickerson (right). EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith vows to find those responsible as he talks to the family of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Delores McQuinn speaks at a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022 for 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Community members, families of other victims, and local politicians pray over Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, takes part in a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Men gather around to support Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
