 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

5 charged in Gilpin Court shooting that killed 15-year-old

  • 0
20220919_MET_RALLY_ER_09

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith vows to find those responsible as he talks to the family of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

 Eva Russo

Families affected by violence joined with community leaders and supporters to march from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building on September 18, 2022.

Richmond police on Thursday said criminal charges have been filed against five people involved in the Sept. 12 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Gilpin Court neighborhood.

Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey was walking to the store from her grandmother’s home when she was hit by a stray bullet. Police were called to the 900 block of North First Street at about 7:27 p.m. for a shots fired report. The teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson Jr Mitchell 101322.jpg

Hudson

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, 25, of Richmond, and Savonne Henderson, 23, of Henrico, have been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle

People are also reading…

Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey.

Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey.

Richmond residents Tyree Coley, 20; Mitchell Hudson Jr., 20; and Rashard Jackson, 21, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are pending, police said. 

Henderson Savonne 091522.jpg

Henderson 

Community members on Sept. 18 marched from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Courts Building on Ninth Street, where a rally honoring the girl was held. She was a ninth-grader at Armstrong High School.

Coley-Pettiford Rarmil 091322.jpg

Coley-Pettiford

“This was a senseless act of violence which resulted in the heartbreaking death of a young lady,” said Chief Gerald M. Smith, in a statement. “We all have a role to play when it comes to stopping gun violence. We must act now to prevent more tragedies from ruining more lives and families.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at(804)-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China State surveillance amps up during Party Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News