5 of 6 victims killed in Chesterfield house fire identified; three others released from hospital

Five of the six people killed in a fatal house fire on Friday in Chesterfield County have been identified by fire officials.

They are: Corinne Wright, 30; Aubrey Wright, 12; Aniyah Seaborne, 8; Julian Seaborne, 5; and Ariabella Seaborne, 2. Officials are awaiting a positive identification on a sixth victim, a woman, from the state medical examiner, according to news release from the Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Three other people, who were inside the house when it caught fire and were taken to the hospital, have been discharged, officials said Monday.

The fire began early Friday in the 9900 block of Glass Road, in the Mayfair Estates subdivision off of Courthouse and Hull Street roads. Chesterfield crews responded to the single-family home just after midnight.

Fire officials said Monday that the home had working smoke detectors and there is no evidence of foul play. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Chesterfield fire marshal’s office in conjunction with Chesterfield police detectives.