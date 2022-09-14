 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50-year-old cyclist identified in fatal Chesterfield County crash

Chesterfield County police released the name of the cyclist struck by a motorist Tuesday in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that Judson L. George, 50, of Blackstone, was struck and killed by a driver operating a 2006 Ford F-150 while traveling east on Iron Bridge.

According to police, witnesses said George was moving in and out of traffic before the crash occurred.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

