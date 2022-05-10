 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

51-year-old man charged after shooting at Richmond officers with gun reported stolen 10 days earlier, police say

  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

 stock photo

A 51-year-old man has been charged with attempted capital murder and firearm offenses after firing at police officers in South Richmond on Saturday night.

The incident unfolded around 10:56 p.m. Saturday when three officers approached Jonathan Wilson in the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue. Police said the Richmond man matched the description of a wanted person.

Following a brief encounter with the police — during which Wilson gave false information to the officers — he then walked away, pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of the officers.

The officers took cover, police said, as Wilson fled on foot.

None of the officers were injured. Additional units responded, including a K-9 unit, locating him in the rear yard of nearby home.

Wilson was arrested and charged on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and police said additional charges are pending, police said. They are investigating if he’s connected to other incidents.

People are also reading…

Police said a firearm Wilson used was reported stolen from a vehicle 10 days earlier.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording breaking weight loss achieved in new drug trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News