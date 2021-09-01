54-year-old killed in Richmond's East End

Richmond police have identified the man who was found dead inside a building on Monday in Richmond's East End.

Clarence Meredith, 54, was discovered around 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue. He'd be shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.