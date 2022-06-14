562 traffic summonses issued along Hull Street Road

Chesterfield County police issued 562 summonses during a traffic enforcement operation last week that spanned the entire stretch of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Additional officers patrolled the area from June 6 through Saturday, focusing on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, use of mobile devices and pedestrian safety, police said.

"The operation focused a lot on Hull Street and Courthouse roads," said Sgt. Stephen Rouze of the department's traffic safety unit. "Along with Hull Street Road, officers patrolled connecting roads including Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Genito Road and others. We did enforcement on the entire stretch of Hull Street, as far out as the 18000 block all the way to state Route 150."

During the operation, officers stopped a total of 492 vehicles and issued 562 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses. They included speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, driving on a suspended license and driving without a license.

Officers also issued 55 "pedestrian safety cards."