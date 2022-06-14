562 traffic summonses issued along Hull Street Road

Chesterfield County police issued 562 summonses during a traffic enforcement operation last week that spanned the entire stretch of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
Additional officers patrolled the area from June 6 through Saturday, focusing on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, use of mobile devices and pedestrian safety, police said.
"The operation focused a lot on Hull Street and Courthouse roads," said Sgt. Stephen Rouze of the department's traffic safety unit. "Along with Hull Street Road, officers patrolled connecting roads including Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Genito Road and others. We did enforcement on the entire stretch of Hull Street, as far out as the 18000 block all the way to state Route 150."
During the operation, officers stopped a total of 492 vehicles and issued 562 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses. They included speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, driving on a suspended license and driving without a license.
Officers also issued 55 "pedestrian safety cards."
"The officers focusing on pedestrian safety drive around looking for people walking along or near Hull Street and stop and engage them in a conversation about pedestrian safety," Rouze said. "During the encounter they hand them one of the cards as a reminder."
0722_POD_fountains014
Four of Richmond's policemen found the old horse watering fountain to their mounts' liking in its new spot at the Chamberlayne-Leigh Street triangle. It was moved from Adams and Broad Streets when improvements were made to that corner, and was filled with water, finally, this week. The policemen: (left to right) H. E. Beasley, W. L. Frick, W. J. Simcoe and C. E. Minter.
11-30-1967 (cutline): A police horse tied up to a signal light pole at 9th and Marshall Steets seems to be trying to decide whether to push the button and cross the street. He didnt, however, but waited until his master, Lt. H. D. Chadick, returned from duties at police headquarters across the street.
09-07-1979 (cutline): The life of a policeman's horse is one of many temptations for Moose, ridden by Officer Ralph K. Ballowe. Moose is constantly under the eye of the law, but how is a horse expected to pass up a basketful of goodies such as those of the 17th Street Market? Sometimes the fruit sellers solve Moose's problems by slipping him an apple or two.
09-28-1954 (cutline): A police department mount stands guard over (and in) a "no parking" zone outside the Hotel Richmond today, while officer in sight directed traffic at the entrance of Capitol Square. No tickets were in evidence when the picture was taken.
07-23-1977 (cutline): "Rusy," the Bureau of Police's prize horse, bites the ribbon to open the free parking stall in the First & Merchants Copr. Shockoe Parking Deck at 12th and Cary Streets. Police officer Hal Flood is helping Rusty cut the ribbon. The horse has been on the police force for more than six years and has worked with Flood for 2 1/2 years. His beat is the Shockoe Slip area, from Eighth to 14th Street and from the State Capitol to Canal. but he spends most of his time between 12th and 13th and Cary and Main Streets.
The Richmond Police Mounted Unit is one of the oldest of its kind in the United States and dates back to the 1890s. The unit is generally responsible for daily patrol around the city of Richmond, monitoring crowds at big events, and search and rescue, to name a few. Both horses and officers go through extensive training for the role—according to a January 2017 Times-Dispatch interview with Sgt. Jeremy Nierman who heads the unit today, “Only about 1 in 10 horses have the temperament for the job. They have to keep calm while under fire and in crowds.” Horses generally work anywhere from 10-18 years before they retire. Currently, the horses reside in a barn on Brook Road in North Richmond and funding and planning is underway for a new home for the horses that will provide more space and comfort in an area near Gillies Creek.
08-15-1966 (cutline): Patrolman J. L. Carlton (left), W. L. Frick in Old Stable. City has had problems obtaining new quarters for mounted squad.
01-13-1965 (cutline): Police stable at Howitzers Armory, used since 1941, is to be vacated. City officials are seeking site and plan to construct new facility.
02-18-1986 (cutline): Saddles and tack lay ready for the day to start.
12-04-1969 (cutline): Little girl pets Jasper, horse of Patrolman Jame L. Carlton.
02-18-1986 (cutline): Diamond gets his trim before his day begins patroling the streets of Richmond.
01-17-1966 (cutline): Police Bureau's Mounted Squad gathers on Grace Street during Inauguration Day. Mills Godwin was to become Virginia's Governor.