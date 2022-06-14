 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
562 traffic summonses issued along Hull Street Road

Chesterfield County police issued 562 summonses during a traffic enforcement operation last week that spanned the entire stretch of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Additional officers patrolled the area from June 6 through Saturday, focusing on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, use of mobile devices and pedestrian safety, police said.

"The operation focused a lot on Hull Street and Courthouse roads," said Sgt. Stephen Rouze of the department's traffic safety unit. "Along with Hull Street Road, officers patrolled connecting roads including Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Genito Road and others. We did enforcement on the entire stretch of Hull Street, as far out as the 18000 block all the way to state Route 150."

Chesterfield traffic enforcement operation

A Chesterfield County police officer stops a driver on Courthouse Road for running a red light at the Hull Street intersection in 2008.

During the operation, officers stopped a total of 492 vehicles and issued 562 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses. They included speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, driving on a suspended license and driving without a license.

Officers also issued 55 "pedestrian safety cards."

"The officers focusing on pedestrian safety drive around looking for people walking along or near Hull Street and stop and engage them in a conversation about pedestrian safety," Rouze said. "During the encounter they hand them one of the cards as a reminder."

