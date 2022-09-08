 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 killed in Labor Day weekend crashes statewide

The number of fatal vehicle crashes on Virginia roadways saw a slight decline this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, but officials are still concerned about the statistics and overall trends in traffic fatalities.

“Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them, and two of those children were not wearing a seat belt or safely secured in a child safety restraint,” said State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle.

Six were killed across the state this year, four fewer than during the 2021 holiday.

Four were juveniles, and two were pedestrians.

Three of the four people who were killed inside of vehicles were not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Overall, the state had 772 crashes during the holiday weekend.

One of the fatal crashes was in Hanover County, where a 17-year-old girl was killed Monday morning after her vehicle struck a tree off West Patrick Henry Road.

The other victims were a 6-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 57-year-old. The two pedestrians killed were a 7-year-old girl and an 85-year-old man.

During the four-day holiday period, state police also participated in an annual traffic-safety enforcement program called Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, an anti-DUI enforcement and education program.

During the program, troopers:

  • Stopped 4,094 speeders
  • Stopped 1,807 reckless drivers
  • Arrested 87 drivers for drunken driving
  • Cited 435 seat belt violations
  • Assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists

Funds generated from the summonses will go toward court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which supports public school construction and technology funding as well as teacher retirement.

