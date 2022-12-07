 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

60-year-old woman killed while crossing Midlothian Turnpike

  • 0

Mild temperatures and rain; Snack distribution center opens; Live music performance today

A Richmond woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike, according to Chesterfield County police.

In a statement Wednesday, police identified the victim as Marguerite Brooks, 60. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of Midlothian.

Police said Brooks was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue while attempting to cross the street. She was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuralink is reportedly being investigated over animal testing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News