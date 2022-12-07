60-year-old woman killed while crossing Midlothian Turnpike

A Richmond woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike, according to Chesterfield County police.

In a statement Wednesday, police identified the victim as Marguerite Brooks, 60. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of Midlothian.

Police said Brooks was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue while attempting to cross the street. She was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.