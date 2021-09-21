61-year-old pedestrian killed crossing Belvidere Street is identified

Richmond police have identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck while crossing South Belvidere Street on Saturday night as 61-year-old William Ashlock.

Around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Ashlock was crossing Belvidere from west to east at the intersection of Holly Street when a southbound vehicle struck him, police said.

Ashlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Ashlock remained on the scene, police said. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Holly Street is in the Oregon Hill neighborhood, and ends at Belvidere, directly across from the Virginia War Memorial. There is no traffic light or crosswalk across Belvidere at the intersection, which is the last turn for southbound vehicles before crossing the bridge that spans the James River.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.