breaking top story

62-year-old Powhatan man stabbed in South Richmond

Richmond police have identified a 62-year-old man from Powhatan who was stabbed to death in South Richmond Thursday night.

Harry Claiborne III was found around 8:32 p.m. Thursday on the sidewalk along the 3900 block of Hull Street Road. He was taken to local hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

