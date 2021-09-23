 Skip to main content
63-year-old Richmond man stabbed to death
Richmond police have identified the man who was stabbed to death on Tuesday as Kenneth Dunn.

The 63-year-old Richmond man was found by officers at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Lodge Street, which is just off Broad Street, north of the Fan District.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Breaking News