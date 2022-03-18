7 local attorneys to take bench in coming months

Five long-practicing local attorneys were elected as new judges and two existing judges were elevated to higher courts by state lawmakers during the final leg of the General Assembly session ending March 12, marking one of the largest collectives of Richmond-area judicial candidates to be named to the bench in recent years.

Three judges were elected in Richmond, three in Chesterfield County and one in Henrico County.

Only one local judicial candidate — nominated for a seat in Henrico General District Court — didn't make the cut. And one of Chesterfield's candidates initially was passed by after his name was withdrawn from consideration before the Senate took a vote, but he was elected three days later on the last day of the session.

Three of the newly elected judges are replacing jurists who are retiring or have already retired. Another newcomer to the bench is replacing a judge who failed to win reappointment for a second term.

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who are members of the legislative delegations that vetted and selected the attorneys approved by the General Assembly, said they were among a large cadre of very qualified candidates who sought the positions.

"We had a wonderful list of candidates," Morrissey told members of the General Assembly's courts and judiciary committees during judicial interviews on March 8.

The new judges who will take the bench between April and December are:

* Richard B. Campbell, who will be elevated to Richmond Circuit Court after serving as a judge in Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court for 15 years. Campbell will take the seat being vacated by Circuit Judge Phillip L. Hairston, who is retiring Oct. 1.

Campbell will be the first Richmond juvenile court judge to move to circuit court since his predecessor, Judge Clarence N. Jenkins Jr., was elevated to the upper court in 2007.

In recommending Campbell for the circuit court bench, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan told legislators during judicial interviews that she heard from attorneys who said the experience of a juvenile and domestic court judge would bring a needed mindset to the circuit court bench. "We heard from a number of people that, given the number of cases that are appealed from juvenile court to circuit court, that they really need that perspective," McClellan said.

McClellan also noted Campbell's experience as an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Chesapeake in the 1990s and as a Virginia deputy attorney general who handled several different divisions within the AG's office from 2000 through 2007. Campbell also served as a special assistant U.S. attorney in 1990 prosecuting convicted felons and drug cases involving firearms under Project Exile.

But McClellan said she was struck most by what Campbell said during an interview, when he was asked what his biggest adjustment or growing experience was in transitioning from his role as government attorney to a judge in juvenile court.

"His answer was really the humanity of people and how different [it is when] a litigant comes before you, and they're not just what's on their papers. They bring their entire life experience that may affect what they're in that courtroom for," McClellan said.

* J. Alexis Fisher-Rizk, who will replace Campbell as a judge in Richmond Juvenile and Domestic District Court on Oct. 1, after serving seven years as a prosecutor in the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. In that role, she is responsible for prosecuting serious traffic offenses that include vehicular manslaughter and maiming cases, and felony DUIs. She is responsible for training and supervising new attorneys.

Before becoming a prosecutor, Fisher-Rizk worked four years at a Richmond public defender and six years in private practice representing clients in criminal, traffic and family law cases.

In recommending her, McClellan said she was impressed with Fisher-Rizk's commitment to serving others, noting that in addition to her law career, she had served as a volunteer for a number of organizations, including as past president of the Fox Elementary School PTA, where McClellan first met her several years ago as the parent of a 5th grade student. "On the day that I called her to talk to her about this position [for judge], she was volunteering at Peter Paul Development Center with some at-risk kids," McClellan said.

* Matthew T. Paulk, a trial lawyer who has practiced in the Richmond court system for 26 years, will take the bench April 16 in Richmond General District Court. He will replace Claire Cardwell, who was elevated to Richmond Circuit Court last year.

Morrissey, who recommended Paulk, told lawmakers that after Richmond's legislative delegation interviewed several good candidates for the position, Paulk "left us all turning to each other and saying, there is no better choice."

Morrissey noted that Paulk has practiced in both state and federal courts, and has over 20 published and unpublished legal opinions on cases heard in the Virginia Supreme and the Virginia Court of Appeals.

* Marissa D. Mitchell, a Henrico County government attorney for 17 years, will become a judge in Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on May 1. She will be replacing Judge Stuart L. Williams Jr., who is retiring. When Mitchell joins her colleagues on the bench, all five of Henrico's juvenile court judges will be women.

McClellan, who recommended Mitchell, told legislators that she "stood head and shoulders above the other" candidates, partly because of her years of experience with the Henrico Attorney's Office in assisting children in juvenile court in collaboration with the Henrico Social Services Department.

"I think bringing [her background] as a government attorney with a focus on children and children's needs will bring a very needed perspective to that bench," McClellan said.

* M. Duncan Minton Jr., who has served as a Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge since March 2017, was elected to begin work as a Chesterfield Circuit Court judge on May 1. He will fill a seat vacated by Judge Frederick G. Rockwell III, who retired Dec. 31.

Minton, who served as a Chesterfield prosecutor for 14 years before becoming Spotsylvania’s chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney in February 2016, was elected the following year to a seat in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

“We had a wonderful selection of applicants for this circuit court, and Judge Minton exceeded all of our expectations,” Morrissey told legislators during judicial interviews March 8.

* Tara D. Hatcher, a family law attorney with extensive experience in juvenile court, was elected to fill Minton's seat beginning May. 1. Hatcher was a former staff attorney for the Supreme Court of Virginia, worked as an attorney for a large family law practice and had served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Powhatan County. More recently, she's been a solo practitioner of family law.

While serving as a Powhatan prosecutor part time, Hatcher simultaneously represented the Powhatan Social Services Office in cases involving children.

* Steven B. Novey, who has practiced law for 27 years as a public defender and defense attorney with an office in Colonial Heights, was elected to a seat in Chesterfield Circuit Court. He will take the bench Dec. 1, after the term of Judge Lynn Brice expires. Brice failed to win reappointment after serving an eight-year term.

“He is an exceptional attorney who is highly regarded by the bench, the bar and respective courthouse staffs, and now will go on to the bench,” Morrissey said.

Among the area's eight judicial candidates selected by their respective legislative delegations, only one — Bobbi R. Graves, who was nominated to fill a vacant seat in Henrico General District Court — was left off the list of judicial candidates that both the House and Senate voted on in a block. It remains unclear why.

During Graves' judicial interview, McClellan told lawmakers that both Henrico's and Richmond's legislative delegations had "fought over" Graves as a candidate for four different judicial positions, and that she had a diverse practice that focused on children and guardian ad litem work, along with criminal and civil law experience.