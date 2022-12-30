7-year-old girl killed in Hopewell shooting

Hopewell police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl that happened Friday afternoon. The slaying is Hopewell's ninth homicide of 2022, which ties a city record.

At 2:14 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Freeman Street. Officers arrived on scene and found a girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police and EMS attempted live-saving measures, but the young girl later died of her injuries at Tri-Cities Hospital.

Police said witnesses reported a light-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area when the shooting occurred. Police say there is no known motive at this time.

Hopewell has now recorded nine killings this year. Prior to Friday's shooting, the most recent homicide occurred Nov. 20 with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton of Richmond, who was found dead in the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

In June, the city saw two double slayings separated by only four days.

The commonwealth’s attorneys of Hopewell and Prince George announced last week that a $249,996 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services had been secured to fund a new, full-time prosecutor who will serve both localities for the next two years, focused on firearms offenses and the prevention of gun violence.