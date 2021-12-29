71-year-old man shot while riding bike through North Richmond alley

A 71-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon while riding his bicycle in North Richmond, police say.

Calvin Hubbard was well-known in the community, Richmond police said. They are hoping those who knew Hubbard might help piece together his day-to-day routine, which may help find his killer, police said.

Just before 3:40 p.m., Hubbard was riding his bike near the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue, when he encountered the man police believe shot him. Officers found Hubbard in an alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound. Hubbard was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The alleged gunman was wearing athletic sweatpants with white stripes down the side of the leg, according to surveillance footage police retrieved from near the shooting scene.

Anyone with information about Mr. Hubbard or this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.