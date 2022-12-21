8 arrested in Henrico County police prostitution operation

Eight men were arrested and charged Tuesday in a Henrico County police operation that authorities said targeted people who solicited women for prostitution.
Charged with solicitation for prostitution are Amar Lino Lopez, 20, of Chesterfield County; Jack Elliot Hernandez Harper, 18, Steven Antonio Clark, 41, and Jermaine La-Juan Armstead Jr., 24, of Henrico County; Kyle Allen Ekhoff, 36, of Powhatan County; Luca Adrian Powell, 28, of Richmond; and Kittrell Jasper and Quincy Lamont Williams.
The department did not release ages or places of residency for Jasper and Williams.
Powell is a reporter for The Times-Dispatch.
The Henrico police Vice Investigations Team, Technician Support Unit and Emergency Response Team worked with the Virginia State Police on the investigation.
From the Archives: Richmond Fire Department
11-01-1973 (cutline): James Jackson polishes a mirror on one of Engine Co. No. 23's fire trucks at the new Fourth Battalion Headquarters, located at 400 LaBrook Concourse in South Richmond. The recently opened facility, second of four permanent stations planned for the area annexed from Chesterfield Couny in 1970, was built by Heindl-Evans Co. of Mechanicsville at a cost of $232,615.
Staff photo
05-21-1960: Richmond Fire Department trainees learn to use gas masks.
Staff photo
03-31-1979 (cutline): Drawings show new hair, mustache limit for Richmond firefighters.
Staff drawing
07-08-1971 (cutline): City firemen "model" two types of breathing apparatus currently in use. Moses Days (left) wears filter-canister mask. It is gradually being replaced by self contained air pack worn by Pete Pearson.
Staff photo
02-12-1961 (cutline): Richmond Fire Department
Staff photo
11-02-1967 (cutline): Richmond fire house at Brook Avenue and Marshall St. The building currently housing the company was put in use in 1862 and is the oldest firehouse still occupied by the department. The sign over the entrance identifies the outfit as Steamer Company, a holdover from the days when the fire rig was a two-horse drawn pumper.
Staff photo
03-30-1954: Richmond Fire station--Third between Broad and Grace Streets.
Staff photo
12-08-1958 (cutline): No. 10 Engine House west of Lombardy on Broad Street.
Staff photo
05-11-1975 (cutline): Kenneth Butler was acting Battalion Chief of Richmond Fire Department.
Staff photo
05-08-1971: Richmond Fire Department
Staff photo
06-21-1956: Richmond Fire Department air raid drill.
Staff photo
02-23-1973 (cutline): A two truck moves in to begin untangling a Richmond Fire Bureau hook-and-ladder truck after the vehicle jacknifed and collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Ninth and Main Streets. Fire officials said the reserve hook-and-ladder unit was stopped for a traffic light on Ninth Street yesterday afternoon when the truck's driveshaft yoke broke and severed a brake line. The truck rolled down Ninth Street hill from Bank Street and collided with the pickup truck, officials said. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $300 while the fire vehicle had about $350 in damages. No injuries were reported.
Staff photo
05-11-1975 (cutline): Boots, trousers at ready for sleeping fireman.
Staff photo
03-08-1968 (cutline): The Richmond Fire Bureau's first aerial platform truck arrived at the city garage yesterday for tesing and inspection before it goes into service.
Staff photo
04-22-1955 (cutline): The once-doomed Oregon Hill firehouse bell still is very active from a nice, renovated tower too. The bell earlier this year was caught in a budgetary squeeze after city officials decided that termites had weakened the tower and it was not worth $450 to restore it. A telephone appeal among members of three churches in the area produced enough money to remodel the tower in the 200 block of South Laurel St. Now the bell is back on its 6 A.M. to 9 P.M. ringing schedule.
Staff photo
05-11-1975 (cutline): Exercise time for men of Engine Co. 10
Staff photo
06-23-1950 (cutline): Fireman C.T. Gleason puts finishing touches on safety painting.
Staff photo