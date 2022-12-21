8 arrested in Henrico County police prostitution operation

Eight men were arrested and charged Tuesday in a Henrico County police operation that authorities said targeted people who solicited women for prostitution.

Charged with solicitation for prostitution are Amar Lino Lopez, 20, of Chesterfield County; Jack Elliot Hernandez Harper, 18, Steven Antonio Clark, 41, and Jermaine La-Juan Armstead Jr., 24, of Henrico County; Kyle Allen Ekhoff, 36, of Powhatan County; Luca Adrian Powell, 28, of Richmond; and Kittrell Jasper and Quincy Lamont Williams.

The department did not release ages or places of residency for Jasper and Williams.

Powell is a reporter for The Times-Dispatch.

The Henrico police Vice Investigations Team, Technician Support Unit and Emergency Response Team worked with the Virginia State Police on the investigation.