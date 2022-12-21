 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

8 arrested in Henrico County police prostitution operation

Temperatures tumble on Friday from the 40s in the morning to the 20s in the afternoon. Strong winds will lead to scattered power outages.

Eight men were arrested and charged Tuesday in a Henrico County police operation that authorities said targeted people who solicited women for prostitution.

Charged with solicitation for prostitution are Amar Lino Lopez, 20, of Chesterfield County; Jack Elliot Hernandez Harper, 18, Steven Antonio Clark, 41, and Jermaine La-Juan Armstead Jr., 24, of Henrico County; Kyle Allen Ekhoff, 36, of Powhatan County; Luca Adrian Powell, 28, of Richmond; and Kittrell Jasper and Quincy Lamont Williams.

The department did not release ages or places of residency for Jasper and Williams.

Powell is a reporter for The Times-Dispatch.

The Henrico police Vice Investigations Team, Technician Support Unit and Emergency Response Team worked with the Virginia State Police on the investigation.

