8 wounded in shooting at Harrisonburg gathering

Eight people were wounded in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg early Sunday, police said. The injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Devon Lane, Harrisonburg police said in a statement.
The wounded people range in age from 18 to 27. Five were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center and three have been transferred to UVA University Hospital.
Police are investigating whether there was one or multiple people who fired shots. There were no suspects when officers arrived at the scene, police said.
“The incident was isolated to the gathering taking place on Devon Lane and HPD does not believe there is any threat to the greater community at this time,” the statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to email police at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call (540) 574-5050.
