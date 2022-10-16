 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

8 wounded in shooting at Harrisonburg gathering

  • 0

The new episode of 8@4 features segments of people, events and places that give the opportunity to find a new perspective in Central Virginia. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Eight people were wounded in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg early Sunday, police said. The injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Devon Lane, Harrisonburg police said in a statement.

The wounded people range in age from 18 to 27. Five were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center and three have been transferred to UVA University Hospital.

Police are investigating whether there was one or multiple people who fired shots. There were no suspects when officers arrived at the scene, police said.

“The incident was isolated to the gathering taking place on Devon Lane and HPD does not believe there is any threat to the greater community at this time,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to email police at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call (540) 574-5050.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News