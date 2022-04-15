9-year-old girl on scooter hit by a truck in Chesterfield on Thursday

Chesterfield police responded to an accident Thursday in which a child riding an electric scooter was hit by pickup truck.

Police spokesperson, Cpt. John Miller said the accident occurred near the intersection of Bach Lane and Vincent Lane around 6:07 p.m. Miller said a man driving a 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling northeastward toward the intersection and struck a 9-year-old girl riding an 2022 Razor, electric scooter.

Miller said police attempted to fly her to the hospital, but due to inclement weather the med-flight helicopter was unavailable. Instead, she was driven to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The girl has multiple broken bones, a chest injury and injury to her head, according to Miller.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with authorities. He was issued a summons for driving without a license.

The crash remains under investigation.