'A distraction from all the sadness': Community pulls together for residents stunned by violence in S. Richmond

Horrified by the scale and senselessness of the violence and the fact that several young children witnessed it, an army of volunteers, community members, faith leaders, business representatives and many others have united to help the Belt Atlantic residents through their grief and trauma.

A big family dinner is being held on Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m., in the field where the shooting unfolded to honor the victims and do something nice for residents. About 50 businesses have donated food and other items for the event, which is expected to draw about 300 people. The event will follow funeral services for Hill and her daughter at 11 a.m. at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave.

Several of Shy-Shy Hill's friends at The Belt Atlantic said the big dinner event, on the day before Mother's Day, will be a fitting holiday tribute to Hill, who had wanted nothing more than to be a mother and had been one for only three months before she and her child were killed. It would have been her first Mother's Day as a parent.