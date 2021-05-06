'A distraction from all the sadness': Community pulls together for residents stunned by violence in S. Richmond

A split second before the gunfire erupted, Penny's 15-year-old daughter tried to warn her mother and friends about the masked gunmen standing outside a nearby apartment building at The Belt Atlantic in South Richmond.
Penny and lots of other residents were outside that evening, April 27, enjoying the weather as the teenager hurried over to tell them to take cover indoors. But she could only get one word out — "Ma" — before the hail of bullets that killed Sharnez "Shy-Shy" Hill and her infant daughter, Neziah. Three other innocent bystanders were wounded, including an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. The 15-year-old, Penny's daughter, was shot in the side and hand, but survived.
Penny, who asked that her last name not be published because she fears for her safety, recalled the frantic moments of the attack in an interview Thursday at the scene of the shooting at the complex, which was formerly known as Midlothian Village.
"It was like we were in a war," she recalled, sitting in the grass facing a memorial of red balloons and stuffed animals marking the spot where Hill fell. "It was a nightmare right here."
On Thursday, Richmond prosecutor Brooke Pettit confirmed that authorities believe an argument on social media led to the gunfire. The police believe more than 50 shots were fired from at least three weapons, including an assault rifle.
Horrified by the scale and senselessness of the violence and the fact that several young children witnessed it, an army of volunteers, community members, faith leaders, business representatives and many others have united to help the Belt Atlantic residents through their grief and trauma.
A big family dinner is being held on Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m., in the field where the shooting unfolded to honor the victims and do something nice for residents. About 50 businesses have donated food and other items for the event, which is expected to draw about 300 people. The event will follow funeral services for Hill and her daughter at 11 a.m. at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave.
Several of Shy-Shy Hill's friends at The Belt Atlantic said the big dinner event, on the day before Mother's Day, will be a fitting holiday tribute to Hill, who had wanted nothing more than to be a mother and had been one for only three months before she and her child were killed. It would have been her first Mother's Day as a parent.
Event coordinator Nyiaka James heard about the tragedy last week and posted on Facebook the idea of taking food to The Belt Atlantic "and take a night of cooking stress off these mommies out there bc they have enough to worry about trying to explain to their babies" that they aren't safe at their homes. The idea took off, and now James has received so many donations of food and other items for Saturday that they have taken over most of her living room.
James said 10 chefs will be cooking spaghetti and other dishes for the event, which is free of charge, and other businesses are donating catering. A DJ will be there, and Richmond police officers will be there, too, allaying some of the safety concerns residents initially had about the event.
James, a 35-year-old mother of three, owns a catering business, Shy's Island Cuisine, specializing in Jamaican food. She is cooking cabbage, meatballs and macaroni and cheese for the event.
"Everybody just wanted to help," said James, whose 10-year-old daughter goes to the same school as the 11-year-old surviving victim. "Everybody is ready to make a change. I'm not the only mom who is tired of seeing RIP, RIP, RIP."
"I'm a scared mom," James said. "My kids want to go out to play but I'm scared for them to go outside."
Shavon Ragsdale, founder and CEO of a nonprofit community group called The Village Against Violence, became involved in preparing for Saturday's dinner event after seeing James' post on social media.
"It's time for us to put the guns down," said Ragsdale, a 34-year-old mother of three children. "It's the kids who are going to suffer."
"We're losing too many of our own people and it's affecting the kids," she said. "That's all they're gonna remember: 'I saw my mom get shot, I saw my dad get shot.'"
"It's bad," Ragsdale said, adding, "but we're trying. I love how the community is coming out. That's what it takes."
The Rev. Robin Mines, associate minister of Hood Temple AME Zion Church, said residents of The Belt Atlantic "have been ignored for too long."
She said Saturday's event will let the apartment complex's residents know that they matter and are important.
"We wanted to try to create a distraction from all the sadness from everything that's going on," said Mines, who lives near The Belt Atlantic and is president of the Swansboro West Civic Association.
Keisha Cummings, an advocate for underserved neighborhoods, has been helping with an effort to put some families who live in The Belt Atlantic in hotel rooms temporarily while they work through the trauma of what they saw.
"They want to get away to breathe," she said.
Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, whose 5th District includes the apartment complex, said a trauma response network has been set up that has faith leaders, community members, social workers, school officials, health officials and many others to provide outreach to Belt Atlantic residents.
"A lot of kids — in graphic and gory detail — witnessed the incident," Lynch said. "That was what jarred me the most was hearing from the kids and what they saw. There were multiple child witnesses and they could recount the incident in detail."
***
The weather was almost perfect on the evening of April 27. Penny remembers holding 3-month-old Neziah high in the air shortly before the shooting started, and the big smile on the child's face.
"She was just a happy baby," Penny said.
Referring to the shooting, she said: "They say God don't make no mistakes. He definitely made a mistake with this one right here."
At some point, a car with five people in it stopped near The Belt Atlantic's property and four young men got out and walked into the complex, said Pettit, the Richmond prosecutor. The driver stayed in the car. The four men were wearing masks that fully covered their faces and at least three of them started shooting about 6:30 p.m., Pettit said. Another group of people returned fire, but Richmond's police chief has said that the five victims were struck by the initial gunfire.
Four suspects have been arrested and police are looking for a fifth suspect, who is the 18-year-old twin brother of one of the men already arrested.
Some witnesses have said Hill was holding her child when they both were shot, but Pettit said another family member was holding Neziah when it happened.
One of the bullets broke the wrist of Penny's 15-year-old daughter, who is wearing a large cast. Penny's ankle was grazed by a bullet, too.
When the shooting began, they tried to flee to Penny's apartment, but she was shaking so badly she could not unlock her door. So they ran screaming toward another building.
She and her children have been offered a hotel room to get away from The Belt Atlantic for a while. They were planning to spend Thursday night there and stay until May 18.
Last Thursday, two days after the shooting, Penny gathered with other residents in the breezeway of the bullet-pocked apartment building that was the scene of the shooting. They talked about their concerns for tighter security, sometimes raising their voices in debate. Some said they'd like to see a greater police presence in their neighborhood, though concern also was raised that the police sometimes harass people when they do materialize.
Everyone agreed that they wanted Richmond police present for the Mother's Day weekend event at The Belt Atlantic, and everyone is hoping for a peaceful day on Saturday.
"Come outside and play nice," said James, the event coordinator. "We don't want any issues. If you have any drama, leave it at the gate."