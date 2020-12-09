'A huge weight lifted': Foundation pays off mortgage for family of state police special agent slain in 2017

A "huge weight" has been lifted from the shoulders of Jaime Walter, whose state police-officer husband was gunned down 3 1/2 years ago while on duty in Richmond.
A foundation dedicated to honor and support first-responders, veterans and their families announced Wednesday that it has paid off the mortgage on the Powhatan County home where Walter's wife and three children live. The Walters home is the 14th to be paid off since Thanksgiving as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's "Season of Hope."
"I cannot begin to say how grateful we are for our home to be paid off," Walter said in a statement. "Paying off our home is a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. It gives us a sense of safety and security. A feeling we haven't had in three and a half years. We have a forever home, we are beyond blessed."
Special Agent Michael Walter was shot and killed on May, 26, 2017, while patrolling in the Mosby Court public housing neighborhood with Richmond officer Chris Duane. Travis Aaron Ball, 30, was later arrested in Northumberland County and charged in the officer's death. Ball pleaded guilty to capital murder in September 2018, and a judge sentenced him a month later to 36 years in prison, substantially less than the 60 years that prosecutors had sought under a plea deal.
Walter, 45, an 18-year state police veteran, was a U.S. Marine who participated in Operation Desert Storm and founded the nonprofit Blackhawk youth wrestling program in Powhatan.
The Tunnel to Towers "Fallen First Responder Home Program" was created in 2015 to pay off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.
The foundation also established a family home program that pays off mortgages for families of U.S. veterans killed in service, and a smart home program that provides custom-built, mortgage free homes to catastrophically injured veterans who are double, triple or quadruple amputees, said Tunnel to Towers spokesman Trevor Tamsen.
"This holiday season from Thanksgiving to New year's Eve we're doing 36 homes in 36 days that touch all three of our programs," Tamsen said. The Walter family home "is the 14th home during that stretch. The point of the program is that we lift this financial burden off the family for the home they shared together."
By the end of this year, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered 250 mortgage-free homes across the U.S., Tamsen said.
On the evening of May 26, 2017, Walter and Duane were patrolling Mosby Court when they noticed a Chevrolet Cobalt in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The driver made what prosecutors described as a "furtive move," so the officers stopped to investigate. Believing the driver and Ball, a passenger in the car, were violating the public housing trespassing policies, the officers asked both men to step out of the vehicle.
At the time, Ball possessed a .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol. Believing he was wanted in Lancaster County for a probation violation, Ball resisted arrest and shot Walter once in the head. Text messages found on Ball's cellphone later revealed that two days before the murder, he told his girlfriend he was not going back to jail and would "end up killing something."
The 36-year term that Ball received at his October 2018 sentencing hearing stunned then-Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring and police in the courtroom when it was imposed. Herring had sought a 60-year term, the maximum allowed under a plea agreement negotiated with Ball's attorneys. Herring said the plea deal guaranteed that Ball was convicted of a capital crime, typically punishable by death or life in prison.
Had the case gone to trial before a jury, Herring said the defense planned to argue that Ball's gun discharged accidentally amid a struggle between Walter and Ball, which could have led to a verdict of a lesser charge like first-degree or second-degree murder.
Richmond Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals then sentenced Ball to life in prison, which was suspended in accordance with the plea agreement, and then gave him 36 years to serve in prison.
Following that development, authorities obtained an indictment against Ball in U.S. District Court in Richmond on a charge of possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. On June 18, Ball was sentenced to a 10-year term, which will be tacked on to the end of the 36 years he received for killing Walter.
