'A huge weight lifted': Foundation pays off mortgage for family of state police special agent slain in 2017

The Tunnel to Towers "Fallen First Responder Home Program" was created in 2015 to pay off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

The foundation also established a family home program that pays off mortgages for families of U.S. veterans killed in service, and a smart home program that provides custom-built, mortgage free homes to catastrophically injured veterans who are double, triple or quadruple amputees, said Tunnel to Towers spokesman Trevor Tamsen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This holiday season from Thanksgiving to New year's Eve we're doing 36 homes in 36 days that touch all three of our programs," Tamsen said. The Walter family home "is the 14th home during that stretch. The point of the program is that we lift this financial burden off the family for the home they shared together."

By the end of this year, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered 250 mortgage-free homes across the U.S., Tamsen said.