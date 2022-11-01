A look back at 8 recent Richmond police chiefs

Once upon a time, Richmond’s police chiefs came through the ranks and stuck around for a while. The last, Frank Duling, began a 21-year run as chief in 1967 after a start walking a beat in The Fan in 1944 and later leading gambling room raids through upper-story windows with a cherry picker.

But with one exception, Richmond’s police chiefs for more than two decades have come from elsewhere. And none lasted in the job anywhere near as long Duling.

All faced more or less tough criticism, and not uncommonly grumbling from the rank and file.

Chief Gerald Smith resigned last week, saying “I have had my challenges and made some mistakes,” but giving no reason for his decision. Now, interim chief Rick Edwards, a career RPD officer, will be the city’s fifth top cop since 2018.

It’s a tough gig.

Mayor Levar Stoney cut short the city’s usual vetting procedure to bring Smith in from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in North Carolina in June 2020 when long-serving RPD officer, William "Jody" Blackwell, asked to be relieved of his assignment as interim chief after just 11 days on the job.

Blackwell had stepped in when Stoney asked for and got the resignation of William Smith, the one chief to come up through the RPD since Duling.

That came three days after a Richmond police officer drove an SUV through protesters at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, and two weeks after Richmond police fired tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters at the Lee monument without warning.

That gassing prompted one protester, Mera Carle, to say “Chief [William] Smith and the Richmond police have proven that they are the rule, not the exception, to this country's crisis of police brutality."

Gerald Smith got his share of criticism, too – though his resignation took longer. Nobody is saying if he was asked to leave.

The Richmond Coalition of Police called for his resignation last December, as the city headed toward a 17-year high in homicides, after a survey of its members gave Smith a vote of no confidence.

Questions about Smith’s leadership grew more intense when his claim that police had broken up a plot to kill countless people at Richmond's July Fourth fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater in Byrd Park turned out to be based on false information and the chief’s insistence that his "experience" was part of how he reached that conclusion.

“In the interactions that I had with him the words that he would use did not really backed up the promises he would make,” said Angela Fontaine, former co-chair of Richmond’s Civilian Review Board task force.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who had also called for Smith to leave, said he was not listening to community concerns, to council members or to police officers.

It is a familiar tune.

Here’s a look: