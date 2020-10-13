Abduction suspect shot by Prince George police officer is identified as Petersburg resident

A suspect in the alleged abduction of two people in Sussex County who was shot and wounded Monday by a Prince George County police officer has been identified as a 25-year-old Petersburg resident.

Tevin J. Williams suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot "during the officers' interaction with Williams" at a Wawa store in Petersburg, state police said in a news release. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle that Williams was in.

Williams, who is being treated at VCU Medical Center, is in the custody of the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office because of an outstanding Chesterfield arrest warrant, state police said. Charges in connection with Monday's incident in Petersburg were pending.

The incident unfolded early Monday afternoon after state police received an emergency call from someone who reported seeing two people being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at a gas station in Sussex.

State police issued a lookout bulletin with regional law enforcement for the suspect's vehicle, a silver Pontiac G6. About 12:45 p.m. in Petersburg, the Pontiac pulled into the parking lot of the Wawa at the intersection of Wagner and South Crater roads.

A Petersburg police officer was the first to respond, followed by Prince George officers.