After first refusing to do so, judge disqualifies himself from case of man shot by Richmond police

A Richmond Circuit Court judge disqualified himself from a case after earlier refusing to do so, when a defense attorney expressed concern that her client would not get a fair trial before the judge.

Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. will no longer hear the charges against Orlando Carter, who faces two felonies after he was shot by Richmond police on New Year's Eve.

Last month, Carter's defense attorney, Katherine Poindexter, filed a motion saying that Cheek had already made up his mind as to Carter's guilt.

During a June 4 hearing, Cheek denied any bias or that he'd come to any conclusion, and was adamant that he'd try the case fairly.

Nearly two weeks later, he submitted an order disqualifying himself: "I, the honorable D. Eugene Cheek, am of the opinion that I am so situated in regards to the case as to render it improper for me to preside and therefore, I disqualify."

It is unclear why Cheek changed course.

The case has been re-assigned to Judge Bradley Cavedo.

Carter, 27, was shot three times by a Richmond police officer after a vehicle pursuit through the East End that ended in the parking lot of the Oliver Crossing Apartments in the 1300 block of Coalter Street on Dec. 31.