After initial hesitation, RPD identifies members of chief's new community advisory committee

Charlene Pitchford, a resident of Gilpin Court and treasurer of the Gilpin Tenant Council, said she joined the External Advisory Committee because she is an active member of her neighborhood and has concerns about how the police treat residents.

"We've got some good police who are doing the things that they're supposed to be doing," Pitchford said. But if a resident comes to the Gilpin Tenant Council with a concern about an officer, Pitchford now will have the resources to look at the policy and specifically see where the officer was in violation.

Another committee member, Johnny Newman, was a basketball star at the University of Richmond and played 16 years in the NBA. He said he ran several youth camps in the 1990s in Richmond, teaching basketball and life skills. He still has a presence downtown as a businessman.

He said he wants to gain greater insight into how police officers do their jobs and hopefully to see police handling sensitive situations with fairness.