Agreement reached in lawsuit alleging sexual harassment of Sugar Shack employee

An agreement has been reached in a sexual harassment and discrimination complaint filed against the Sugar Shack company's CEO, Sugar Shack Donuts LLC and SSD Staffing LLC, which handles the company payroll.

A stipulation filed this week on behalf of the plaintiff, Virginia Williams, and the defendants, states that "they have resolved this matter and move the Court to dismiss this matter with prejudice, each party to bear its own costs and attorneys' fees."

Lawyers for Williams and the defendants, including Ian Kelley, the CEO and a founder of the Chesterfield County-based company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Online court records indicate that U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne has not yet acted on the request.

A trial had been set for July in the suit filed last September by Williams, who alleged that Kelly promoted Williams, then an 18-year-old part-time employee, to the position of store manager and used that promotion as leverage to start a sexual relationship with her.

The 10-page complaint claimed Williams was fired after she filed a complaint about the relationship, which she claims also included an apartment secretly paid for by the company.