All charges dropped against 3 men in gunfight where 100-plus shots were fired along Colonial Heights' main road

Surveillance video from inside the Waffle House just prior to the shooting showed people arguing, with some appearing to use hand gestures toward each other. One person in particular appeared to be instigating the confrontation, according to the affidavit.

Video images of the Waffle House customers were sent to Dinwiddie sheriff's detectives, and they identified one of them as Jaquan Poarch. Information from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles was obtained for Poarch and he was positively identified as one of the men inside the Waffle House, the affidavit says.

Due to Poarch's actions that could be viewed inside the Waffle House, along with the large volume of gunfire that occurred outside, investigators obtained a warrant against Porch for conspiring to incite a riot. Details on Bouldin's alleged involvement were not available.

"It is disappointing that some of these cases are not moving forward at this time, however it is not uncommon for victims and or witnesses that were initially cooperative to decide against it once it is time for trial," said Colonial Heights Police Capt. Robert Ruxer. "We have an excellent working relationship with our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and rely on their expertise to determine if it is prudent to take a case to trial."

"That being said, I believe that our investigators did an outstanding job collecting evidence and locating the individuals suspected of committing these crimes," he added.