In another case that has rattled Virginia’s equestrian community, officials have removed 17 horses from a Fauquier County stable after receiving reports that the animals were malnourished and ill.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said it received “several reports of horses and other animals not being sufficiently cared for” at the Bay Ridge Equestrian facility operated by Amanda Margaret Stanton, a horse-riding instructor who had been previously convicted of animal cruelty in 2018.

Deputies arrived at Bay Ridge Equestrian on March 16 to investigate and then returned several days later to remove the animals from Stanton’s care, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

On March 19, a nonprofit group, the Central Virginia Horse Rescue, showed up and began removing the horses. The rescue operation dragged on well after dark, said Stacy Franklin, executive director of CVHR. “We were there until about 2 a.m.,” said Franklin, whose organization works with local officials to rehabilitate horses in animal cruelty cases.

The seizure was first reported by the Fauquier Times.

Franklin described how the horses were found in disturbing conditions. She said she and officials documented skinny horses with ulcers in their mouths and rain rot on their coats. Many were in poor health. In one instance, a horse used for riding lessons was wearing a horseshoe that hadn’t been refit in months, which is harmful to equines. “That horse was in no condition to have been ridden,” Franklin said.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached Stanton’s lawyer, John C. Clark, on Wednesday. Clark did not return a request for comment.

Several days later, additional horses were removed from a Shenandoah County property that Stanton also managed. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed how many animals were removed at that property. Franklin says Stanton still retains as many as six horses on another property in Prince William County.

Lauren Ingram was one of Stanton’s clients at the Bay Ridge facility, which advertises itself as a stable for riding lessons and day camps.

In the beginning of 2023, Ingram leased what she thought was a 22-year-old quarter horse from Stanton for a $1,000 yearlong lease.

Ingram knew the horse, Prince, had a few health problems, but thought he’d make a suitable temporary horse for her children who are learning to ride. She said Stanton assured her Prince was fine for walking, trotting and cantering.

Shortly after leasing the horse, Ingram said she noticed problems with Prince. She called out her own veterinarian, who examined Prince to find symptoms of neurological degeneration, which made him unsafe to ride – especially with children. Moreover, Prince’s teeth showed he was at least 30 years old, if not older.

“It turns out that I was definitely scammed,” Ingram said. “I feel so helpless, he’s so kind and we love him, but he’s on very expensive medicines and I don’t know what my rights are here. He should have been retired.”

News of Stanton’s second animal seizure ignited equestrian online messaging boards.

Earlier this year, photos of starved horses caused owners to descend upon a retirement farm in Goochland County and remove its animals. The facility’s manager, a well-known Virginia horse show judge, Byrd Rareshide, was later charged with 13 charges of animal cruelty.

The incident marks the second time that Stanton has faced legal trouble for her treatment of horses.

In 2018, Stanton managed a horse rescue known as Serenity Bay Thoroughbred Rescue, where she had care of 13 older, retired racehorses. Responding to complaints of mistreatment, a Rockbridge County Sheriff’s deputy reported that her horses “looked terrible” and were in “such bad shape they should have been euthanized to end their suffering.”

Higgins said the horses he saw in person looked far worse than photos Stanton had been showing to their owners online.

“Stanton basically was giving out a wonderful story on Facebook and people were buying it,” the report states. “They would have the horses sent to her with no questions asked.

Under questioning from Higgins, the report states Stanton broke down and admitted “she was in over her head,” before voluntarily signing the animals over to officials.

“It’s just crazy to me that we let her have horses again,” said Sarah Hatfield, a horse owner in Goochland who has followed the Stanton case and has been posting photos of the rescued horses on Facebook.

It’s not clear what charges have been brought against Stanton in the more current Fauquier case. So far, public court records show that she has been named in civil violations forfeiting the animals, not for animal cruelty charges.

Top 5 weekend events: Monument Ave. 10K, RVA Fashion Week & The Veil's Grand Opening Block Party Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10k The Veil Brewing Co.'s grand opening and Scott's Addition Block Party Virginia Garden Week in Richmond James River Film Fest RVA Fashion Week Finale