Ann Cabell Baskervill wants you to know that she doesn’t have it out for cops.
That may be contrary to appearances, given that she's the prosecutor who filed second-degree murder charges against 10 deputies and hospital workers in the Irvo Otieno case. The charges have put Baskervill in the spotlight, earning her praise from Otieno family and their lawyers, but has also raised scrutiny and criticism from the police community.
Ben Crump and Mark Krudys, who represent the Otieno family, have publicly characterized Baskervill as courageous for moving quickly to secure indictments. The Henrico Fraternal Order of Police faulted Baskervill's strategy in bringing the charges, saying it allowed for "little outside scrutiny from impartial judges or magistrates." Defense lawyers have also levelled charges of unfairness.
Despite the public clamor over Baskervill, she has one staunch supporter, the widow of a Virginia state trooper, who was killed in the line of duty.
“She was a fighter. She believes in justice, and we got justice for my husband’s murder,” said Betty Walker, whose husband, Junius Walker, a state trooper who was shot to death in 2013.
Baskervill prosecuted and obtained a guilty verdict against Walker's murderer, Russell Brown, who shot Walker on a stretch of Dinwiddie Highway. After Brown was convicted, Baskervill sought to have Brown put to death, but a lone juror voted against the death sentence. Brown is now currently serving multiple life sentences in Wallens Ridge State prison.
But the most heated criticism aimed at Baskervill has centered around the release of the video footage that showed Otieno being admitted at Central State Hospital and a scrum of officers and hospital workers on top of him.
“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it," Caleb Kershner, the defense attorney who represents deputy Randy Boyer, said the day the footage was obtained by the media, including The Richmond-Times Dispatch.
The videos were linked to court documents and became a available even as defense lawyers were headed to court to block their release. Kershner said the release was "somewhat strategically" planned by Baskervill, and added, "that is is her prerogative. She can do that."
Some defense lawyers argue the video, which has no audio, does not show their version of what happened, that their clients were only trying to restrain Otieno and there was no evidence of an intent to kill or hurt Otieno.
'I was close with law enforcement'
Baskervill and her colleagues point to her record and dismiss any notion that she's anti-police.
Years before the death of Tyre Nichols, the murder of George Floyd, the choking of Eric Garner or the shooting of Trayvon Martin, Baskervill said, she worked hand-in-hand with officers on the front line.
She rode along on controlled drug buys and shakedowns as a prosecutor on the gang beat. She was a bridesmaid in a Richmond police officer’s wedding, a regular instructor at the Richmond Police Academy, and said she even dated a police officer at one point.
“I was a better prosecutor because I was close with law enforcement,” said Baskervill.
Despite that, Baskervill has since found herself in the eye of a national storm: The policing of Black men in America. Her hope, she says, is that by acting with courage she can help restore faith in the institutions that Otieno's family say failed the 28-year-old aspiring rap artist.
At the center of the case is Otieno's asphyxiation death after deputies and hospital workers were seen piling on top of him at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.
Baskervill has more than a decade as a prosecutor. She worked for years in the office of the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney, where she specialized in gang violence and drug trafficking arrests.
She also comes from a family of lawyers. Her mother, Pamela Baskervill, worked more than a decade as a circuit court judge in Dinwiddie County, and still adjudicates some cases. Last summer, she dismissed a lawsuit filed by Republican legislators against Barnes & Noble, which sought to limit sales of certain books to minors.
Her father, Charles, is in private practice. A sister diverged and opted to become a pastor. “Somebody has to pray for the lawyers,” Pamela Baskervill recalled her daughter saying when she announced the decision.
In Richmond, Baskervill’s former colleagues remember her as a ball of prosecutorial energy who worked 18 hour days and rode along with cops so that she could describe arrests firsthand before a judge.
“Whenever you wanted something done, you could give it to Ann,” said a former prosecutor in the office who asked not to be named since they still work in the legal field. “She had boundless energy, and was the type of prosecutor who was willing to take cases to trial, even if she knew it wasn’t likely she would win.”
Baskervill prosecuted dealers, but also went after after bigger targets in the criminal food chain. In one case, Baskervill convinced a judge to shut down a restaurant where police had repeatedly made numerous drug arrests.
“We tried to use charging strategies to make broader change – and that included strategic use of criminal information[s] where the timing of law enforcement efforts served the greater good,” Baskervill said.
A criminal information is a mechanism to bring charges that isn’t regularly seen in Virginia because it bypasses a grand jury. It has drawn criticism in the Otieno murder case, although a grand jury did hand down indictments those as well.
Baskervill said she used the charge frequently for “strategic charging decisions”, such as when an individual needs to be charged immediately for public safety, or when a case needs to be moved into circuit court, so that it can become a matter of public record.
At the time, Baskervill was working under Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Herring and his deputy, Learned Barry. She also worked alongside Colette McEachin, who now heads the office.
One of the earliest headlines made by Baskervill came with a record-setting sentencing for a heroin dealer arrested outside of Martin Luther King Jr. middle school, in Richmond’s East End.
Baskervill's prosecution led a jury to give the dealer, Edward Baker, a 30-year prison sentence – more than 10 times the sentencing guidelines for the crime, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported at the time. She still stands by that prosecution and the jury’s decision, which she said reflected a jury fed-up with drug dealing.
“The jury's verdict is lawful and it's appropriate. They want him off the street for 30 years,” Baskervaill said at the time.
After nearly seven years in Richmond, Baskervill changed gears to work for a year in private practice. She left that post to run for the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney opening in 2015, succeeding Republican Lisa Caruso. Baskervill ran largely unopposed on an Independent ticket. She is still an independent.
A year after concussion
Last spring, Baskervill’s hard-charging career was forced to slow down. She was in her bathroom when she slipped and fell backwards onto a tile floor, injuring her skull.
For several weeks, Baskervill tried to push through her caseloads, but struggled with her and bouts of nausea - the telltale signs of a severe concussion. A neurologist told her that the only way for her brain to heal was to stop working entirely – a thought that didn’t come naturally, according to her mother.
Baskervill requested medical advice from the Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, a group known for helping lawyers and judges with substance abuse issues.
What happened next took her by surprise. Instead of approving a leave, the Virginia State Bar suspended her license. She found out by mail, opening an envelope to find a court order suspending her, alongside a resume of a colonial heights attorney who would fill her seat.
Baskervill lost her pay, her health insurance, and wondered why the association had been granted unilateral authority to pick her successor, given that her job is a democratically elected position.
“That’s not what I had asked for,” said Baskervill. “There should have been a hearing on my replacement, or some due process.”
More than a year since her concussion, Baskervill now oversees the Irvo Otieno case. She moved swiftly to bring charges using "criminal informations," a tactic she she learned while assigned to Richmond.
Shortly after the announcement of charges against Henrico deputies, the Fraternal Order of Police leveled criticism at Baskervill. They singled out her use of a criminal information, but did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
When she made the charges, she said she watched the videos of Otieno’s death alongside lieutenants from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, who concurred that the deputies behavior was well outside of standard operating procedure.
“I see what I’ve done as a very pro law enforcement action because of the legitimacy of this action. Not every law enforcement officer is doing this,” said Baskervill. “Most aren’t. When we have bad actions we need to take an appropriate response.”
