A Chester man was stopped Thursday with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.
An X-ray unit detected the gun in the bag and it was found to be loaded with five bullets, the TSA said. The man said the gun and bag belonged to his father and didn't know the firearm was there.
He faces a penalty of up to $15,000.
TSA officers found 24 handguns at Richmond security checkpoints last year, a new record. Ninety-two percent of the guns were loaded.
The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷
Jan. 1, 2023
Jan. 2, 2023
Jan. 3, 2023
Jan. 4, 2023
Jan. 5, 2023
Jan. 6, 2023
Jan. 7, 2023
Jan. 8, 2023
Jan. 9, 2023
Jan. 10, 2023
Jan. 11, 2023
Jan. 12, 2023
Jan. 13, 2023
Jan. 14, 2023
Jan. 15, 2023
Jan. 16, 2023
Jan. 17, 2023
Jan. 18, 2023
Jan. 19, 2023
Jan. 20, 2023
Jan. 21, 2023
Jan. 22, 2023
Jan. 23, 2023
Jan. 24, 2023
Jan. 25, 2023
Jan. 26, 2023
Jan. 27, 2023
Jan. 28, 2023
Jan. 29, 2023
Jan. 30, 2023
Jan. 31, 2023
Feb. 1, 2023
Feb. 2, 2023
Feb. 3, 2023
Feb. 4, 2023
Feb. 5, 2023
Feb. 6, 2023
Feb. 7, 2023
Feb. 8, 2023
Feb. 9, 2023
Feb. 10, 2023