Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a woman carrying a loaded pistol through a checkpoint at Richmond International Airport on Thursday, the department said Friday.

This incident marks the third gun caught by TSA officers at the airport so far this year, officials said. Last year, TSA stopped 24 firearms at the airport checkpoints.

“Our TSA team at Richmond is focused on ensuring that no prohibited or illegal items pass through our security checkpoints,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Unfortunately, we are seeing too many travelers bring their loaded handguns to our security checkpoints.”

Authorities said the Richmond resident carried a .38-caliber gun loaded with five bullets. The gun was caught on X-ray as the woman entered the security checkpoint with a carry-on bag.

The firearm was removed by local police, who confiscated the gun and cited the woman on weapons charges. The maximum penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to $15,000, according to TSA officials.

“Anytime dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern,” Burke said. “Bringing a loaded gun to a checkpoint is a serious offense.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws.

If you’re unsure whether an item should be packed in a carry-on bag or checked bag, download the myTSA app, which has the “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly.

You can can also ask security officials question on Twitter or Facebook Messenger @AskTSA. A full list of items that are prohibited on flights can be found on TSA’s website at TSA.gov.

