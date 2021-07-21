 Skip to main content
Apparent shooting death in Richmond
top story

Richmond police are investigating the death of a man who apparently suffered gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 600 block of West Bacon Street in North Richmond on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:58 p.m. for the report of a person down, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death. Investigators have learned that gunshots were heard in the apartment complex around 8:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

