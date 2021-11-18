Appeals court upholds federal sentence against man who murdered State Police agent in 2017

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a federal firearm conviction and 10-year sentence tacked onto a 36-year prison term imposed in Richmond Circuit Court for the capital murder of a Virginia State Police special agent.

Travis Aaron Ball was sentenced to 36 years in prison in a plea deal stemming from the May 2017 murder of Special Agent Michael T. Walter. Walter was shot on May 26, 2017, while patrolling Mosby Court in Richmond. He died the next day from his wound. Richmond prosecutors sought 60 years, the maximum allowed under the deal, but the judge imposed 36 years.

The sentence sparked outrage from many who perceived it as too lenient. In 2019, federal authorities charged him with the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Last year he pleaded guilty and U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson sentenced him to the maximum term of 10 years to be served consecutively with his state prison term.

Ball appealed, arguing that his federal indictment should have been dismissed because that prosecution: violated the double jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment; was initiated more than two years after the shooting; and constituted vindictive prosecution intended to punish him for negotiating a favorable deal with state prosecutors. He also challenged his federal sentence.