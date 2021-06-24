Are 'geofence' warrants a legitimate investigative tool or an unconstitutional 'digital dragnet'? Chesterfield robbery case raises privacy questions.

“What we have here, really, is a new investigative technique,” Judish said. He said the officer acted properly in obtaining the warrant from the magistrate. “There is no case law to look at — what is an agent supposed to do?” he asked.

Judish said, “There is probable cause here: We had a robbery; we had a cellphone.”

Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, STOP, in New York, said this case and perhaps one other “are going to be setting the parameters for a lot of the national debate going forward on the constitutionality of geofence warrants.” At stake, Cahn contends, “is the Fourth Amendment as we know it.”

“The courts don’t know how many persons’ data they are impacting when these requests are made,” Cahn said. “That means they cannot do the exact job they were entrusted with under the Constitution.”

He said there has been at least one well-documented case of a wrongful arrest that resulted from a geofence search and that it may take years to learn how often it happens. “The numbers are growing so quickly that it’s only going to get worse,” he said.

“Google is just one of the companies getting served with these,” Cahn said. “We’ve seen ride-share companies, banking apps and any other number of companies getting the exact same demand, and so it means that the total number of these across the country could be exponentially higher.”