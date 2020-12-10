Armed felon in group opposing Antifa at protest near Lee Monument sentenced to 4 1/2 years

A convicted felon caught with a homemade assault rifle, a semiautomatic handgun and wearing body armor the night of June 12 at a demonstration near the Lee Monument in Richmond was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison on Thursday.

Matthew Lee Frezza, 37, of Chesterfield County, who faced 46 to 57 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. The judge said Frezza's conduct on June 12 was a "clear and present danger" to the citizens of Richmond.

While heavily armed, Frezza rode in a three-truck caravan to the Robert E. Lee Monument with other armed members of a group called the Virginia Coalition, "to extract" members who had infiltrated protesters there and were attempting to gather intelligence on Antifa, federal prosecutor Erik S. Siebert told Hudson on Thursday.

Siebert said that Frezza alluded to being a patriot and wanting to assist the police that night, but that the reality was something different. "This was no place for vigilante justice," Siebert told Hudson.

Authorities said that Richmond police spotted the caravan driving recklessly near the Lee Monument. The vehicles were stopped and police saw that all three occupants of the vehicle Frezza was riding in were armed.