Armed robbery felon was released from prison 2 weeks before police said he shot two Chesterfield officers

A local man was released from state prison after serving 85 percent of his sentence for a 2013 armed robbery just two weeks before authorities said he shot and wounded two Chesterfield County police officers Tuesday during a disturbance in the Broadwater Townhouse community.

Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was released on probation Oct. 11 from Wallens Ridge State Prison — a high-security "supermax" facility in Wise County — after serving 8.5 years of a 10-year active sentence for robbing a woman at gunpoint in Richmond in May 2013. He reported to Richmond Probation and Parole on Oct. 14, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday evening, 14 days after his release, police said Hunter shot and wounded two Chesterfield officers after they responded to a report of an emotionally disturbed person, later identified as Hunter, who was visiting relatives at a Timsberry Circle residence in Broadwater.

Officers had been on scene for about 20 minutes and were waiting on a return call from a crisis team with the Chesterfield Community Services Board when Hunter attacked the officer who was with him, police said. Hunter attempted to take the officer's holstered firearm and a struggle ensued before the officer was shot once in the chest, according to police. His bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet from entering his body.

The second officer then ran downstairs and was shot by Hunter in the upper leg, police said. Police have not disclosed whose gun was used in wounding the two officers. Hunter also was shot during the incident.

The two officers and Hunter have been treated at area hospitals and released.

"Hunter's intent cannot be misinterpreted," Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey Katz said a day after his officers were shot. "This suspect was convicted of a violent offense, in prison and released early — only to cause harm to my officers. Someone should answer for that."

Hunter was sentenced in March 2014 in Richmond Circuit Court to 23 years in prison, with 13 years suspended, on his guilty pleas to robbery and felony use of a firearm. Then 18, Hunter robbed a woman at a Stop N Go store in the city at gunpoint. He was required to make restitution to the woman in the amount of $400, according to Richmond Circuit Court records.

He entered the prison system on those convictions on May 14, 2014, the Department of Corrections said.

It appears Hunter was released from prison after earning "good time" credit that, under Virginia law, allows inmates with non-mandatory minimum sentences to earn a maximum of 4.5 days off their terms for every 30 days served — which equates to serving 85 percent of their active sentence.

In 2020, when Democrats were in full control of state government, the General Assembly modified the law and created a tiered system that allowed inmates with good behavior and participation in rehabilitation programs to earn expanded credits for up to 15 days per month to be taken off their sentences for nonviolent offenses. That would equate to serving 65 percent of an active sentence.

"Mr. Hunter ... was not eligible for any sentence reduction as a result of the Enhanced Earned Sentence Credit legislation," Virginia Department of Corrections spokesman Benjamin Jarvela said Thursday.

According to court records associated with his Richmond robbery prosecution, Hunter has an extensive criminal record as a juvenile. Between September 2009, when he was 15 years old, and Oct. 2012, when he was 17, he was convicted of 10 offenses in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court — including burglary, grand larceny, possession of marijuana and numerous probation violations.

At age 19, he was convicted in Richmond of shooting a firearm in public and filing a false police report.

Following Tuesday's incident, Hunter was charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of using a firearm in a felony.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Chesterfield General District Court and an attorney with the Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent him. A preliminary hearing on his charges is scheduled for Dec. 5.