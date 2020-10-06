Army investigators: Missing Petersburg man found dead in swamp at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity

A missing Petersburg man found dead in May in the Blackwater Swamp area on Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has determined.
Eli Cranston, 32, went missing Saturday, April 25. His SUV was found wrecked early the next morning along Courthouse and Bull Hill roads in Prince George County.
Cranston's mother reported seeing her son leave the family's home and get into his SUV to head to work at a group home in Hopewell. His work hours were from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., but he never showed.
Petersburg police obtained video from a home surveillance camera that showed Cranston running across a resident's front yard and away from the area where his vehicle crashed.
Police canvassed that area looking for signs of the missing man, using drones and bloodhound dogs to locate him.
A week later, on May 2, Fort Lee police found Cranston's body on the Army post while conducting a search for him with Petersburg and Prince George police.
The state medical examiner's office, which conducted an autopsy, ruled that Cranston died accidentally of a combination of methamphetmine and Eutylone toxicity. Eutylone is a synthetic stimulant, and high doses can lead to restlessness and insomnia, and eventually psychosis due to lack of sleep.
After further investigation, Army investigators closed the case in late September after also concluding Cranston's death was accidental, said Christopher Grey, chief of public affairs for the U.S. Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, on Tuesday.
"We would like to thank the Petersburg Police Department for their hard work and professionalism during this joint investigation," Grey said in an email.
Cranston was a graduated of Dinwiddie High School and John Tyler Community College in Chester.
