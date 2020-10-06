Army investigators: Missing Petersburg man found dead in swamp at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity

A missing Petersburg man found dead in May in the Blackwater Swamp area on Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has determined.

Eli Cranston, 32, went missing Saturday, April 25. His SUV was found wrecked early the next morning along Courthouse and Bull Hill roads in Prince George County.

Cranston's mother reported seeing her son leave the family's home and get into his SUV to head to work at a group home in Hopewell. His work hours were from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., but he never showed.

Petersburg police obtained video from a home surveillance camera that showed Cranston running across a resident's front yard and away from the area where his vehicle crashed.

Police canvassed that area looking for signs of the missing man, using drones and bloodhound dogs to locate him.

A week later, on May 2, Fort Lee police found Cranston's body on the Army post while conducting a search for him with Petersburg and Prince George police.