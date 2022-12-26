Arrest made after teen slain in Henrico on Christmas night

A 20-year-old was arrested in the slaying of a teen in Henrico County on Christmas night.

In a statement on Monday, police said Kamonte Ali Noble, 20, was located near the crime scene in the 100 block of Engleside Court. Noble faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bond in the shooting.

Henrico police responded to the scene around 11:13 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

At the scene, officers located the victim and initiated lifesaving efforts while emergency medical personnel were en route. The victim was later transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as a juvenile boy; therefore, his name is not being released publicly.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Henrico police at (804) 501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.