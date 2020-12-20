Arrest made in 2019 Petersburg slaying that devastated victim's older friends who had embraced him

A young Petersburg resident has been charged in the 2019 Thanksgiving Eve fatal shooting of an Ettrick man, whose killing stunned and puzzled a diverse group of the victim's friends who often hang out along the banks of the Appomattox River in Petersburg.
Nearly 13 months after Joey Spillane was gunned down in an ambush slaying at a city traffic light, Petersburg police announced Saturday in social media posts that they had charged Sincere Quarles, 20, after "an extensive investigation."
The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force located Quarles at the Country Inn & Suites on Wagner Road in Petersburg about 11:30 a.m. Friday and took him into custody without incident, said task force supervisor Kevin Connolly. Quarles was also wanted on an assortment of other charges in Petersburg, Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.
Police declined to disclose the circumstances of Spillane's Nov. 27, 2019, slaying, or say whether the victim was acquainted with the suspect. "It's still an ongoing investigation," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said in a text message.
Months before his death, Spillane, 27, began hanging out with Willie Noise, 71, and his group friends at "The Rock" on the Appomattox River, not far from the bridge that crosses into Ettrick.
Spillane, who was white, and Noise, who is Black, had developed a unique bond that transcended their age, race and cultural differences, and that extended for the most part to the larger group of men and women who frequently gathered to fish, tell stories, share meals and gather at the river.
Spillane's murder so disturbed Noise that he felt compelled to take out a $1,000 loan from his credit union, which he gave to Petersburg police to use as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Spillane's killer. Noise considered Spillane to be part of his family.
"If this thing comes through, this would be the greatest Christmas present," Noise said Sunday when contacted about the arrest.
Noise said he doesn't know Quarles, but added it's possible he may have run into him once at the group's gathering spot on the river. "I was thinking it was the same person but I'm not that positive about it," he said.
Noise said he doesn't know what, if any, connection Spillane may have had with the suspect. "I didn't know much about Joey's life, we just bonded and left the personal stuff out," he said.
On the evening he was killed, Spillane was riding in a car with Tom McRae, 70, after leaving Club Char-Les-Manze on the north side of town, a gathering spot where the close-knit group of friends was playing cards on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. it was about 11:15 p.m., and McCrae agreed to drive Spillane, who didn't have a car, part of the way home.
Shortly after McRae stopped for a red light at High Street and University Boulevard - where Spillane was to depart - someone opened fire on the car.
Spillane was on the side of the car that took the gunfire. McRae said Spillane essentially saved his life because Spillane took all the shots. McRae only suffered a flesh wound to his leg.
Although the car's gear shift was obliterated by the gunfire, McRae said he managed to drive the vehicle to his home in the 800 block of McKenzie Street, about one-tenth of a mile away. After his car rolled into a neighbor's yard, McRae hopped across the street and told his wife he had been shot.
McRae said the shooting happened so fast that he didn't see the gunman or whether the gunfire came from a passing car.
Spillane was separated from his wife, Devon Spillane, at the time of his death. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter.
Quarles is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.
At the time of his arrest, Quarles had a pending July 2019 drug possession charge that had been certified to Petersburg Circuit Court. A bench warrant had been issued for his arrest after he allegedly violated the conditions of his release.
Quarles also was wanted in Chesterfield on charges of grand larceny and entering a dwelling with the intent to commit assault and battery in December 2019, and in Colonial Heights on charges of distribution of marijuana and possession of ammunition after being convicted of a felony, also in December of last year.
Both localities listed him as a fugitive after he allegedly violated the conditions of his release on the charges.
