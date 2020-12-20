Arrest made in 2019 Petersburg slaying that devastated victim's older friends who had embraced him

Spillane's murder so disturbed Noise that he felt compelled to take out a $1,000 loan from his credit union, which he gave to Petersburg police to use as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Spillane's killer. Noise considered Spillane to be part of his family.

"If this thing comes through, this would be the greatest Christmas present," Noise said Sunday when contacted about the arrest.

Noise said he doesn't know Quarles, but added it's possible he may have run into him once at the group's gathering spot on the river. "I was thinking it was the same person but I'm not that positive about it," he said.

Noise said he doesn't know what, if any, connection Spillane may have had with the suspect. "I didn't know much about Joey's life, we just bonded and left the personal stuff out," he said.

On the evening he was killed, Spillane was riding in a car with Tom McRae, 70, after leaving Club Char-Les-Manze on the north side of town, a gathering spot where the close-knit group of friends was playing cards on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. it was about 11:15 p.m., and McCrae agreed to drive Spillane, who didn't have a car, part of the way home.