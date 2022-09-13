Arrest made in Bon Air shopping center shooting, police say

Police have arrested a Chesterfield County man who they say shot a woman at Robious Hall Shopping Center on Friday.

Kelvin Ruiz, 20, was apprehended Monday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Chesterfield County police in a statement Tuesday said the woman "approached a male who matched the description of the suspect who had taken items from her vehicle earlier in the day."

The man shot the woman with a handgun as she was walking away and fled, police said. The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the scene.

Police said Ruiz also approached another person who confronted him at the scene and struck a vehicle with the firearm.