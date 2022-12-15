 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Chesterfield County stabbing death

Police have made an arrest in a deadly North Chesterfield County stabbing.

Jacob R. Farnsworth, 29, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Marshall, 45, of Chesterfield.

Farnsworth and Marshall had been staying at a residence in the 10500 block of Queensway Court, police said.

When Marshall had not been seen or heard from in several days, police were called to her address to conduct a welfare check and found her with fatal stab wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Farnsworth, who was arrested Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

