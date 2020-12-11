Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting Broad Street shooting

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last week on West Broad Street.

Jarrett Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

Fitzgerald was also wanted in connection with a shooting that killed Cory Hines around 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Richmond police found Hines sitting in a car in the 2200 block of West Broad Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Before an ambulance arrived, Hines was driven by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Richmond police said VCU police helped as "relevant evidence was made available early on in this investigation" leading them to Fitzgerald.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hughes at (804) 646-3917 and (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.