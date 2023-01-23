 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in crash that killed Huguenot senior

Police on Monday said an arrest has been made in a crash that killed a Huguenot High School senior. 

Josie Cox was killed Nov. 26 when the car she was driving in hit a utility pole in the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue.

Police said investigators determined speed was a contributing factor. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 646-1000.

