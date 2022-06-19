Arrest made in double stabbing in Chesterfield County

Kim L. Franklin, 55, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of stabbing/cutting in the commission of a felony and one count of burglary.

He was being held without bond in Chesterfield County Jail on Sunday.

The stabbings were Wednesday night at a house in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court.

Officers found two men with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds, police said. One was in stable condition and the other was in stable-but-critical condition at hospitals on Sunday, authorities said.

There is no indication the suspect was known to the victims, police said. A witness said one of the victims opened the door and was assaulted and stabbed by a man, who did the same to the other victim, police said.

A witness working with police helped to create a sketch of the subject, leading detectives to identify Franklin, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at (804) 748-1251, Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.