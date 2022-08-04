 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Arrest made in fatal Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

  • 0

Police on Thursday said an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Richmond. 

Anthony Dandridge

Dandridge

Dylan Johnson, 22, of Richmond, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene in the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Police were dispatched there at about 5:55 p.m.

Police in a statement said Anthony Dandridge Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested at the scene. He's been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany gears up to become world's third-largest military spender

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News