Arrest made in fatal Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

Police on Thursday said an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Richmond.
Dylan Johnson, 22, of Richmond, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene in the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Police were dispatched there at about 5:55 p.m.
Police in a statement said Anthony Dandridge Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested at the scene. He's been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Top 5 weekend events: BrewHaha, Todd Barry & Avail Over the James
Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride
Mike Epps
Todd Barry
BrewHaHa
Avail Over the James