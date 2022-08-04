Arrest made in fatal Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

Police on Thursday said an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Richmond.

Dylan Johnson, 22, of Richmond, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene in the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Police were dispatched there at about 5:55 p.m.

Police in a statement said Anthony Dandridge Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested at the scene. He's been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.