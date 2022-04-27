 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Henrico County

Henrico County police announced Wednesday, that a woman was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Ciera Hope Childress, 24 of Henrico was arrested and faces several preliminary charges including driving while intoxicated, drug possession and failure to report a hit-and-run death.

Police responded to the initial scene Tuesday around 9:21 a.m. near Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road. At the scene, officers discovered one man, Thomas Sotos, 61 of Henrico, who was hit by a suspect vehicle.

Authorities transported Sotos to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Henrico police solicited the public's help via social media to locate the vehicle involved with the crime which helped in Childress' arrests, Henrico police said a in news release.

Childress initial court hearing has not been set.

