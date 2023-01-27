Arrest made in fatal Shockoe Bottom shooting

Police announced an arrest in the shooting death of 23-year-old Xavier Brown, a Richmond man killed in May near a Main Street Station parking lot.

Jakwon Taylor, 26, of Richmond has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police in June released surveillance camera footage of a man near the shooting scene. Brown’s family offered a $3,500 reward for information that would help identify the person.

“This investigation is an excellent example of the determination of our homicide detectives and a great lesson in the uses of technology to advance public safety,” interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said in a statement Friday.

"Detectives diligently worked through the months and continued to search for video sources to help identify the suspect," Edwards said. "We thank the media for broadcasting those images and the public for their tips. It is this spirit of collaboration that makes for a safer Richmond.”

Police said the shooting took place at around 2:10 a.m. May 21 after officers were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Brown was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with any further information about the case is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

