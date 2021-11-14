Arrest made in fatally stabbing of man in Richmond on Saturday night

Richmond police have made an arrest in a stabbing incident that left one man dead late Saturday night.

The police department reported on Sunday afternoon that Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested on a warrant and charged with robbery in relation to the incident

Police officers responded at about 9:12 p.m. on Saturday to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for a report of a suspicious situation.

At the scene, officers found an adult male with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police reported Sunday evening that the victim of the stabbing was identified as Robert Pulling, 54, of Richmond.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, police reported.