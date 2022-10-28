Arrest made in Henrico County shooting, police say

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect location of the shooting. This version has been updated.

Police said an arrest has been made in an Oct. 8 shooting in the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court in Henrico County.

Nicholas Alexander Mohr, 22, of Chesterfield County, faces 11 charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and several other criminal violations related to damaged catalytic converters. He was arrested Friday.

Police were called to the shooting at 2:52 a.m. An man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is now listed in stable condition, police said.