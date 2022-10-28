 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Henrico County shooting, police say

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect location of the shooting. This version has been updated.

Police said an arrest has been made in an Oct. 8 shooting in the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court in Henrico County. 

Nicholas Alexander Mohr, 22, of Chesterfield County, faces 11 charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and several other criminal violations related to damaged catalytic converters. He was arrested Friday. 

Chesterfield man gets 25 years for fatally shooting Richmond man he believed stole his shoes

Police were called to the shooting at 2:52 a.m. An man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is now listed in stable condition, police said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804)-780-1000. 

