Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting, police say

A Chesterfield woman is accused by police of shooting a man Friday morning in the 5500 block of Hull Street Road.

Richmond police said Keniyah Vaughn, 24, of Chesterfield was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at about 11:08 a.m. The man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.