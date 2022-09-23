 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting, police say

A Chesterfield woman is accused by police of shooting a man Friday morning in the 5500 block of Hull Street Road.

Richmond police said Keniyah Vaughn, 24, of Chesterfield was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Police responded to a report of a person shot at about 11:08 a.m. The man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5329 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.