Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting, police say

A Chesterfield woman is accused by police of shooting a man Friday morning in the 5500 block of Hull Street Road.
Richmond police said Keniyah Vaughn, 24, of Chesterfield was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at about 11:08 a.m. The man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5329 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
