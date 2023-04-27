Destiny Conway, of Richmond, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending, police said.

Richmond officers responded at 2:19 a.m. to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after hearing gunfire in the area, police said. Three women with gunshot wounds were found, police said.

Two had non-life threatening injuries. One was transported to a local hospital and the other refused treatment.

Kwanasia Clark, 25, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.