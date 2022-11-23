Arrest made in St. Paul Street fatal shooting

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police on Wednesday said an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the 900 block of St. Paul Street in Richmond.

Alfontasia Elleby, 25, of Richmond, was charged with murder and felony use of a firearm.

Alfontasia Elleby

Alfontasia Elleby, 25, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with murder and felony use of a firearm.

Police responded to the shooting at 4 p.m. They found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond, with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

